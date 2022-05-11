Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
Report: Naomi Osaka to Leave IMG and Start Her Own Agency
Report: Naomi Osaka to Leave IMG and Start Her Own Agency

Naomi Osaka Makes History By Starting Own Sports Agency, per Report

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has reportedly left her previous agency, IMG, with the intention of starting her own agency, EVOLVE, according to Sportico.

She is the first female athlete to take full control of her business endeavors and attempt to build an agency, per Sportico.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional,” Osaka said in an email to Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen. “Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way.”

Osaka’s contract with IMG expired at the end of 2021 and she opted not to renew her deal with the company. Instead, she struck out on her own, alongside former IMG agent Stuart Duguid, to found EVOLVE. Both have equity stakes in the new firm, and there are no outside investors at this point, according to Sportico.

“I’m excited to start this with my business partner Stuart and our plan is to use the same approach we took in building my businesses authentically and strategically as a vision for this company,” Osaka said. “I strongly believe in the power athletes have to use our platforms to drive meaningful business.”

She added that she wants the new agency to “be at the forefront of breaking down the barriers that still exist in sports and broader culture.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Osaka is no stranger to pushing past—and even shattering—barriers. Since bursting onto the scene with a victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final, the 24-year-old has continuously carved out a place for herself on the court and in the business world. 

According to Sportico’s 2022 list of the highest-paid athletes, Osaka ranks 20th and has made over $52 million in endorsements. She holds equity in a number of companies, including Sweetgreen and Modern Health.

Osaka has gone on to use her platform as a player and business mogul to speak out about issues that are important to her. In 2020, she was outspoken about police brutality and racial injustice, and wore masks at the 2020 U.S. Open featuring the names of Black individuals who were victims of racial violence.

In 2021, Osaka took a hiatus from competitive tennis in order to focus on her mental health. She raised awareness about the topic by sharing her experiences and revealing that she worked with a therapist on handling the pressure of the sport and her overall mental health.

Osaka returned to the finals of an event for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open in April at the Miami Open. She also played in the Madrid Open, losing in the second round to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Jonathan Taylor Goes No. 1 in SI Fantasy's Experts Mock Draft

Eight running backs taken in first round, with plenty of good quarterbacks chosen late.

By Michael Fabiano
Nick Saban claps ahead of an Alabama vs. Louisville game in 2018.
College Football

Saban Addresses Tampering Implications About Tyler Harrell

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield had some interesting comments after the wide receiver left his program for Alabama.

By Dan Lyons
Fernando Alonso, Miami GP
Play
Formula1

F1’s Alpine Wants ‘More Fair’ Spanish GP After Alonso’s Miami Penalty

Although the Spaniard finished eighth on the track, two penalties dropped him to P11 in the final results.

By Madeline Coleman
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a 3-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Monday, May 9, 2022. The Warriors won 101-98.
Play
Betting

Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies Game 5 Bets

Bets and analysis for Wednesday’s Game 5s featuring the Warriors looking to close out the Grizzlies and the Celtics hosting the Bucks.

By Kyle Wood
Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Tight Ends

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano
Aaron Rodgers greets Dak Prescott after a Packers vs. Cowboys game.
Play
NFL

Packers vs. Cowboys 2022 Date Has Been Released

The game at Lambeau Field marks Mike McCarthy’s return to face his former team.

By Dan Lyons
Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Wide Receivers

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano
Denver Broncos Javonte Williams
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano