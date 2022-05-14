Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Wins 1,000th Career Match at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, added yet another impressive accolade to his resume Saturday following a dominant showing in the Italian Open semifinal.

Djokovic defeated fifth seed Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets, 6–4, 6–3, to earn his 1,000th career win and advance to his fourth straight final in Rome. The Serbian great will face fourth-seeded Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday as he looks to extend his record ATP Masters 1000 title count with a 38th victory.

Djokovic, 34, now joins Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal as the only members of the 1,000-wins club, making him just the fifth men’s player in the Open Era to accomplish the feat.

“Thanks to the tournament and the crowd for celebrating the milestone with me,” Djokovic said after the match, per ATP Tour’s official website.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’ve seen Roger and Rafa celebrate those milestones in the last couple of years and I was looking forward to get to that 1,000 myself. I’m really, really blessed and privileged to have that many victories on the Tour. It’s been a long time, ever since I won my first match on the Tour. Hopefully I can keep going and many more victories to come.”

Djokovic’s landmark moment also inspired a special, emoji-laden response from his wife Jelena, who took to social media to express her excitement for his latest accomplishment.

Djokovic’s upcoming clash with Tsitsipas marks the pair’s first meeting since “The Djoker” notched a dramatic comeback victory over the 23-year-old at the 2021 Roland Garros final. Djokovic owns a 6–2 record over Tsitsipas all time, including a 4–0 mark on clay—the same surface they’ll be competing on Rome.

For the year, Djokovic has posted a 10–4 record, with his last outing prior to Rome ending in a historic semifinal defeat at the hands of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

imago1012001547h
Soccer

Henderson Lifts Record Sixth Trophy as Liverpool’s Captain

The Reds’ FA Cup final victory over Chelsea kept their quadruple hopes alive.

By Wilton Jackson
Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel
Play
Extra Mustard

Lando Norris Roasted by F1 Drivers, Is Taller Than His Friends Think

The young McLaren star claims to be “183 on a good day,” which is a hair over six-foot.

By Madeline Coleman
Fans, court storm GER, VFB Stuttgart vs 1 FC Koeln
Soccer

Fans Storm Field As Stuttgart Avoids Relegation From Bundesliga

A last-second goal led to a wild celebration in Germany.

By Daniel Chavkin
Phoenix Mercury's Jennie Simms (25) plays tough defense Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix.
Extra Mustard

A’ja Wilson Leaves Fan Speechless During Pregame Moment

Her best performance came off the court on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson
fiserv-forum
Play
NBA

Bucks Cancel Watch Party in ‘Deer District’ Following Shooting

Multiple people were shot near Fiserv Forum following Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night, and the Bucks have canceled a Game 7 watch party in the area.

By Mike McDaniel
Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shoot out with his team mates
Soccer

Liverpool’s Quest for History Continues With Another Cagey Cup Final Win

This time in the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp’s side did just enough to prevail in penalties and preserve the wild dreams of a quadruple.

By Jonathan Wilson
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after scoring his 500th career NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL

Crosby Practiced With Penguins After Missing Game 6 (Video)

The Pittsburgh star was ruled out of Game 6 after reportedly suffering a concussion during Game 5.

By Wilton Jackson
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks with Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a timeout in Game 2.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Reflects on Matchup with Steph Curry

The Grizzlies guard called his showdown with the Warriors star his “favorite matchup.”

By Mike McDaniel