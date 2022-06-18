Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
SI Insider: Naomi Osaka's Star Is Rising
SI Insider: Naomi Osaka's Star Is Rising

Naomi Osaka Posts Message After Reportedly Dropping Out of Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka will reportedly not play Wimbledon 2022 due to an ongoing achilles injury.

The tennis player posted a cryptic message following the news on Saturday. She did not explicitly say she would be skipping the third major of the year, but the answer is implied.

The four-time Grand Slam winner posted a message along with a photo of her on a grass tennis court, paying homage to Wimbledon. Her caption reads: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” along with an emotional emoji face, a grass emoji and a waving hand emoji.

Based on the caption, it appears that the injury is her main reasoning for not playing at Wimbledon this year. She hasn’t played since her first round exit at the French Open.

Watch tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Her note, titled “after the storm comes the calm,” reads:

“This is a saying that I’m actively trying to master,” Osaka wrote. “I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you’re never gonna be used to them but it’s how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character. I’ve been repeating mantras a lot in my head recently. I don’t know if it’s to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realizing that everything will work out fine as long as I put in the work. Cause what more can you do? Everyday before I go to sleep I think of all the people I love and how grateful I am to have them in my life, I honestly just wish the best for them and I hope that my existence brings them as much joy as they do to me.”

Osaka has been in the spotlight for her mental health in the past, mostly during the 2021 season when she dropped out of the French Open and missed Wimbledon to focus on her mental health. She continues to be outspoken about where she stands mentally, which inspires younger athletes to do the same.

As Osaka continues to recover from her achilles injury, it is unclear when she plans to return to the court.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker (13)
College Basketball

Duke’s Joey Baker Transferring to Michigan

The graduate student will fill one of the two available forward positions for the Wolverines.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a pass for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL

Sources: Browns Willing to Pay Half of Mayfield’s Salary for Trade

Cleveland is on the hook for Mayfield’s $18.86 million salary in 2022.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility.
NFL

Ravens Coach: Jackson a ’Master’ of Handling Distractions

Baltimore QB coach James Urban is confident that the former MVP is wholly focused on his on-field performance.

By Zach Koons
Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts to a point during her match at French Open 2022.
Play
Tennis

Report: Naomi Osaka Will Not Play in Wimbledon

The four-time Grand Slam champion previously said the grass court major would be “like an exhibition” since no ranking points will be rewarded.

By Madison Williams
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a three run home run during the first inning of a game against the Marlins.
MLB

Mets SS Francisco Lindor Homers in Mother’s First Game in NYC

With his biggest fan in the stands, he put on a show.

By Zach Koons
d'lo-brown
Wrestling

D’Lo Brown Coaching Talent to Stardom in Impact’s ‘Slammiversary’

The former longtime pro wrestler is embracing his behind-the-scenes role for Impact Wrestling ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) argues with umpire Dan Iassogna (58) during the tenth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.
MLB

Nats Manager Tossed After Controversial Call Gives Phillies Winning Run

A questionable interference call in the 10th inning gave Philadelphia a much-needed insurance run in its 8–7 win.

By Mike McDaniel
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with head coach Steve Kerr after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kerr After Warriors Return Home: ‘I’m Not Going to Lie, I’m Hungover’

Golden State’s coach didn’t hide how he felt the morning after his team clinched their fourth championship with him at the helm.

By Mike McDaniel