Serena Williams lost her first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday to French player Harmony Tan.

The three-set match lasted over three hours, putting the finish around 11 p.m. London time. It was only the second time in her career that she lost in a fully played first round match at a major.

With the loss, many fans wondered if this meant Williams would soon retire. Wimbledon was her singles return after a year away, and now that she lost in the first round, what is next for her?

“I don’t know,” Williams said in her post match press conference. “We’re in the summer now and right in the swing of it. I’m just playing for right now and I’ll see how I feel and just to go from there.”

The next major is the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday, Aug. 29. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was asked whether or not she intends to play at the fourth and final major of the year. She didn’t give a clear answer, but it sounds like she will try her best to play at the New York City tournament.

“When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the U.S. Open, that being the first place I’ve won a Grand Slam, is something that’s always super special,” Williams said. “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

If the tennis legend is able to capture her 24th Grand Slam title, she will tie Margaret Court for the most majors won by a tennis player.

While Williams didn’t give a clear answer about if or when she will return to the court again, she emphasized how she wants to continue practicing.

“It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because when you’re playing not bad and you’re so close,” Williams said. “Like I said, any other opponent probably would have suited my game better. So, yeah, I feel like that it’s actually kind of like, ‘Okay, Serena, you can do this if you want.’”

Even if Williams returns to the court this year, it’s possible that she played her final Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday. If that’s the case, the seven-time Wimbledon champion would finish with a 98–14 Wimbledon record in her 24-year career.

