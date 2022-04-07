Serena Williams let her fans know on Thursday that she is planning a tennis comeback this year.

At the Bitcoin conference in Miami, Williams posted a video with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to her Instagram story expressing that the two of them were discussing her comeback. It is a random combination of athletes, for sure.

“We’ve been talking about my comeback,” Williams said. “He’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon.”

Williams hasn’t played in a tennis tournament since last year’s Wimbledon, retiring in the first round due to an ankle injury.

Rumors sparked on Thursday of Williams’s potential retirement after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou announced he will work full-time with former World No. 1 Simona Halep. Mouratoglou has been Williams’s head coach since 2012.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner offhandedly responded to these rumors with her Instagram videos: She will, in fact, not be retiring.

It sounds like Williams will be missing the French Open as she stated her comeback would be Wimbledon which takes place a couple weeks after the French Open in June.

Rodgers questioned Williams asking “What about U.S. Open?” Williams had to remind the NFL star that the U.S. Open takes place over a month after Wimbledon. As long as no injuries come up this year, it sounds like Williams plans to play the final grand slam tournament of the year as well.

