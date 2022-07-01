Venus Williams Returns With Mixed Doubles Opener Win at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams made a winning return to the court in a mixed doubles victory with partner Jamie Murray.

They defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a first-round match on No. 1 Court.

The 42-year-old Williams hadn’t had a competitive match since last August, when playing singles at the Chicago Open. Her last doubles was at last year’s French Open.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, including five at Wimbledon. She also has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with sister Serena, including six at the All England Club. Also, she has two major titles in mixed doubles.

Murray also has a famous sibling — Andy Murray. In Grand Slam tournaments, Jamie Murray has won two doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles.

