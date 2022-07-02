Coco Gauff Ousted at Wimbledon in Third Round by Amanda Anisimova

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – American teenager Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6–7 (4), 6–2, 6–1 loss to Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the French Open runner-up and was seeded 11th at the All England Club.

The 20th-seeded Anisimova has now reached the fourth round in three straight Grand Slam tournaments.

Anisimova, who is 20 years old, will next face Harmony Tan for a place in the quarterfinals.

