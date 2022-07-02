Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Coco Gauff Ousted at Wimbledon in Third Round by Amanda Anisimova

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – American teenager Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6–7 (4), 6–2, 6–1 loss to Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the French Open runner-up and was seeded 11th at the All England Club.

The 20th-seeded Anisimova has now reached the fourth round in three straight Grand Slam tournaments.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch Tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Anisimova, who is 20 years old, will next face Harmony Tan for a place in the quarterfinals.

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Art of the Unfollow 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant dunks against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.
Play
NBA

Report: T-Wolves Wouldn’t Include Two Players in KD Offer

Minnesota reportedly made calls about Durant before trading for Rudy Gobert.

By Dan Lyons
Carlos Sainz celebrates earning first career pole at British Grand Prix.
Formula1

Sainz Earns First Career Pole Position for F1’s British GP

He edged out Max Verstappen in Saturday’s qualifying session.

By Associated Press
Former Broncos punter Marquette King (1) celebrates a win over the Raiders.
NFL

Marquette King Says He Hasn’t Gotten Fair NFL Opportunity

The former All-Pro punter hasn’t played in the league since 2018.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield on the sideline during a Browns game.
Play
NFL

RGIII: Browns Should Extend Olive Branch to Baker Mayfield

The former Browns quarterback shared how the team should handle its current debacle.

By Dan Lyons
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence After Requesting Trade From Nets

The 12-time All-Star spoke for the first time since the explosive news regarding his future broke on Thursday.

By Zach Koons
nikola-jokic-jalen-brunson
Play
NBA

Early Winners and Losers of NBA Free Agency

Let’s sort through the biggest offseason moves so far.

By Michael Pina
Two U.S. soccer fans hold up American flags at a United States Men's National Team soccer match.
Soccer

U.S. Men’s Soccer Qualifies for First Olympics for Since 2008

The U-20 squad beat Honduras 3–0 to punch a ticket to Paris in 2024.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer in the dugout for an MLB game.
MLB

Max Scherzer Scheduled to Return to Mets, Will Start vs. Reds

The Mets ace is set to pitch for the first time since mid-May.

By Daniel Chavkin