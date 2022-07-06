Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Simona Halep Downs U.S’s Amanda Anisimova to Return to Wimbledon Semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Simona Halep’s first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the title three years is going just as good as it did the last time.

The 16th-seeded Romanian reached the semifinals and stretched her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova 6–2, 6–4 on Wednesday on Centre Court.

Halep missed the chance to defend her title at Wimbledon twice, first in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and then again in 2021 when she had to sit out with a left calf injury.

“I struggled a lot last year,” Halep said, “and now I’m just trying to build my confidence back.”

In the semifinals, Halep will face Elena Rybakina. The 17th-seeded Rybakina beat Ajla Tomljanovic 4–6, 6–2, 6–3 on No. 1 Court.

Rybakina, a 23-year-old Kazakh, is playing at Wimbledon for only the second time in her career. She lost in the fourth round last year.

In the men’s quarterfinals, two-time champion Rafael Nadal was playing Taylor Fritz on Centre Court while Nick Kyrgios was to face Cristian Garin on No. 1 Court.

Halep is making her 10th appearance at Wimbledon and has reached the semifinals for the third time. She is the only Grand Slam champion left in the women’s tournament.

“I’m very emotional right now, because it means a lot to be back in the semis,” Halep said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The match against Anisimova appeared to be as straightforward as her first four victories at this year’s tournament—all came in straight sets. But the 20th-seeded American broke Halep when she was serving for the match at 5–2.

Anisimova then had three more break points when Halep again served for the match at 5–4, but the Romanian won five straight points to finish the match.

“She could crush the ball in the end, and I didn’t know, actually, what to do,” Halep said. “But I just believed in myself. I said that I have to stay there, strong on my legs.”

Watch Tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Halep injured her calf more than a year ago, forcing her to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon. She started working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, in April.

In the other match, Rybakina dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but broke her Australian opponent early in the second and third sets. She finished the match with 15 aces.

“I started a bit slow. I didn’t serve that well. Maybe I was nervous,” Rybakina said. “Ajla, she played really well, she was defending really good and I just tried to focus on my serve to find my way and I found it.”

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A close up of a softball glove, softball and a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medal.
More Sports

Former USA Softball President Arrested on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges

John Gouveia, 61, was charged with eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

By Zach Koons
Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

Why Kevin Durant to Portland Is the Perfect Trade Destination

Teaming up with Damian Lillard and the Blazers could be a dream scenario for KD.

By Michael Pina
Inaki Williams will play internationally for Ghana
Soccer

Ghana Recruits Five Dual-Nationals Eligible for World Cup

Iñaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey are among the new players in the Black Stars’ pool who could be involved in Qatar this November.

By Associated Press
Rachel Balkovec smiles in a game versus the Lakeland Tigers. She is the first woman manager in the minor leagues and pros.
MLB

Yankees Minor League Manager Outlines Goals for Her Career

She is the first woman to manage a minor league team and shared what she wants to do in her career.

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 26, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) forces out New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson (28) and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play
Betting

American League Pennant, Division Odds: Yankees, Astros on Collision Course

The Yankees are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the American League pennant but face stiff competition in the Astros. Plus, betting analysis for all three divisions.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Silas Demary Jr.
Play
College Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. Steals Show at NBPA Top 100 Camp

Demary went from unranked nationally to finishing in the top 10 at the Top 100 Camp and caught the attention of top programs in the process.

By Jason Jordan
Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

George Kittle 2022 Fantasy Projections

When he’s on the field, Kittle is among the most productive fantasy tight ends.

By Shawn Childs
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.
Play
Fantasy

Deebo Samuel 2022 Fantasy Projections

After his breakout season, Samuel should continue to be an explosive threat as a runner and receiver.

By Shawn Childs