Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Russian Tennis Player Announces She Has a Girlfriend, Criticizes War in Ukraine

Russia’s highest-ranked women’s tennis player, Daria Kasatkina, said in a video interview released Monday that she is dating a woman.

The French Open semifinalist’s comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships.

In the interview on YouTube with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Kasatkina said “yes” when asked if she has a girlfriend.

Kasatkina added that she believes that “living in the closet” would not be sustainable long-term. “There is no point, it would always be going round in your head, until you say something. Obviously, each person decides how to open up and how much,” Kasatkina said.

Soon after the interview was released, Kasatkina posted a picture on Instagram of her embracing Olympic silver medalist figure skater Natalia Zabiiako with a heart emoji and called Zabiiako “my cutie pie” in a Twitter post. Zabiiako, who won her Olympic medal with the Russian team in 2018, posted the same picture on Instagram, also with a heart.

Since 2013, Russian law has forbidden any discussion of LGBTQ relationships which is deemed to constitute “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. That has restricted LGBTQ advocacy or protest in public forums.

There is an effort by Russian lawmakers to broaden this law with a complete ban on “promotion” of LGBTQ relationships in a positive or neutral light and on showing LBGTQ content in cinemas.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 25-year-old Kasatkina is ranked 12th in the world and lives and trains in Spain, where the interview was filmed. In the interview, she also calls for an end to fighting in Ukraine.

“For the war to end,” Kasatkina said when asked what she wants most in life, and describes the conflict as a “complete nightmare.”

Russian authorities insist that the conflict is not referred to as a “war,” but a “special military operation,” and criticism of the war or the Russian military can be punished with fines or prison time.

Kasatkina is shown in the video crying when asked if she fears she may not be able to return to Russia after her comments in the interview.

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Most Iconic Hot Dog in Baseball 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

StefanieDolson_Theo
Play
WNBA

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The 2021 WNBA champ and New York Liberty center credits her toy poodle with helping her manage stress, anxiety and her overall mental health.

By Claire Kuwana1 minute ago
A close up of a baseball inside a baseball glove.
More Sports

Report: Youth Ump Files Lawsuit Against Coach Who Attacked Him

The 72-year-old umpire was left with a broken jaw after the incident last month.

By Zach Koons12 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala joins Jose Mourinho’s Roma
Soccer

Dybala Moves to Mourinho’s Roma After Leaving Juventus

The 28-year-old Argentina international has signed a three-year deal in the Italian capital after scoring 115 goals in seven seasons at Juve.

By Associated Press15 minutes ago
The Hayward Field Tower at the iconic Oregon track and field stadium.
Olympics

The Beautiful Mystique of the Hayward Field Tower

With the tower looming over the world championships in Eugene, one writer’s obsession with the out-of-place structure turned into an upset like many of the races held below.

By Greg Bishop21 minutes ago
Trevor Lawrence expected to improve this season.
NFL

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson Expected to Make Big Leaps

Both quarterbacks have coaches deeply invested in their improvement. Plus, why Baker Mayfield starts for the Panthers, did Robert Kraft make the right decision on Belichick over Brady and more.

By Albert Breer24 minutes ago
Stephen Curry during the Warriors championship parade.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Stephen Curry Scores 62 Points in Pop-A-Shot

The NBA’s all-time three-point leader seemed pleased with his score.

By Joseph Salvador41 minutes ago
Juan Soto points to Dodger Stadium crowd at 2022 All-Star Game.
Play
MLB

Fans Appeared to Cheer ‘Future Dodger’ With Soto in Outfield at ASG

The 23-year-old superstar is the biggest subject of trade rumors in baseball after the weekend’s news.

By Dan Lyons48 minutes ago
A detailed view of a Giants helmet and official NFL footballs on the field at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Giants Will Wear ’80s–’90s Throwback Uniforms for Two 2022 Games

New York will try to channel its past success with a modernized set of threads that the team wore during the franchise’s first two Super Bowls.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago