Tennis
Serena Williams Loses First-Round Match at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan
Serena Williams Loses First-Round Match at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan

Serena Williams Entered to Compete at Upcoming WTA Event

Serena Williams entered her second WTA tournament ahead of the 2022 US Open, which begins in late August.

On Tuesday, the Western & Southern Open released its entry list, which included the 23-time Grand Slam champion. 

Williams is a two-time champion of the Cincinnati tournament (2014, ‘15). The last time the 40-year-old entered two US WTA Series tournaments before the US Open was in 2015. She was able to enter the tournament this year based on her protected ranking.

The tournament takes place from Aug. 13 through the 21. This means Williams will be playing back-to-back weeks after she previously entered the National Bank Open taking place in Toronto starting Aug. 5.

Both of these tournaments are seen as US Open warm-up hard court tournaments. The last Grand Slam of the year begins the week after the Western & Southern Open finishes on Aug. 29. Williams has yet to officially commit to the US Open, though.

With her commitment, Williams once again shuts down retirement rumors following her return to tennis at this year’s Wimbledon a few weeks ago. She played at Eastbourne, the tournament prior to Wimbledon, in the doubles tournament with Ons Jabeur. 

Williams then lost in the first round of Wimbledon, which quickly sparked the retirement rumors, especially after she didn’t give a clear answer about her future in tennis.

Even if the 40-year-old tennis legend isn’t at the top of her game right now, it seems that she wants to continue playing and make efforts at winning another major. Williams currently is one Grand Slam title away from tying Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.

