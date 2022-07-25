Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Coco Gauff Launches Signature Sneaker With New Balance

Coco Gauff debuted her new signature shoe with New Balance at the Atlanta Open on Sunday night, marking a significant sponsorship step in the American phenom’s young career.

Gauff showed off the “NB Coco CG1” during an exhibition match after a two-year development process with New Balance. According to Forbes, the 18-year-old becomes the only active women’s tennis player to have her own sneaker and the only other active player, man or woman, besides Roger Federer with signature footwear.

The “NB Coco CG1” will be released to the public on Aug. 26.

“We looked at this opportunity to enter into a category that doesn’t have signature and have a female lead that,” Evan Zeder, head of tennis sports marketing at New Balance, told Forbes. “It puts us at a different place and puts her at a different place. We are building off where she is going and not what she has done, using that as a starting place.”

Gauff had a major role in the development of the shoe, beginning with vision meetings with New Balance soon after she signed with the company back in 2018. She was then involved in various stages of testing the product before finally settling on the innovative, ’90s-inspired shoe.

“I feel like I’m learning every day and trying to stay in the moment for every detail,” Gauff told Forbes. “I do feel I’ve brought some knowledge too. I’ve seen New Balance evolve so much in my short time, and I’m glad they’re so open to my input and hearing my generation’s interests.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The debut colorway for the shoe is titled “Pompey” after Pompey Park, where Gauff grew up playing tennis in Delray Beach, Fla. New Balance has announced that additional colorways, including one inspired by the U.S. Open, will continue to be revealed in 2023.

“There are a lot of colors still to come,” Gauff said, per Forbes. “I love the time I get with the design team. I just met with them recently, and we reviewed some new designs, so I am excited to keep this fresh.”

Gauff’s first signature shoe release comes during a career year on the court. The rising American star is fresh off of a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon after reaching her first Grand Slam final at the French Open in June.

“I’m beyond humbled,” she said, per Forbes, “by the opportunity to design a shoe, so I may tear up just seeing it on people’s feet.”

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: She Kicked for Vanderbilt, and Then Things Got Hard 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) warms up during organized team activities at Halas Hall.
NFL

Report: Roquan Smith Won’t Go to Training Camp Amid Contract Talks

The star linebacker reportedly hasn’t received an offer anywhere close to what he’s looking for.

By Joseph Salvadorjust now
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right) greets LSU quarterback Joe Burrow following the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Extra Mustard

Former LSU Star Asked to Pick Between Burrow, Lawrence

He was teammates with Burrow in college but Lawrence is his current quarterback in Jacksonville.

By Joseph Salvador13 minutes ago
Bill Belichick at a 2021 Patriots game; Daxton Hill holding his No. 23 Bengals jersey; Kyler Murray throwing a pass
NFL

Why the Cardinals Signed Murray to an Incentive-Laden Deal

Arizona is looking for the most out of its star quarterback. Plus, how the Patriots offense will change, why Daxton Hill gets a big opportunity and more.

By Albert Breer22 minutes ago
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches game action during the second quarter of a game against the Lions
NFL

Report: Packers Agree to Contract Extensions With LaFleur, GM

Green Bay’s brain trust is sticking together for the foreseeable future.

By Zach Koons33 minutes ago
Pat White, QB
NFL

Former West Virginia Star Pat White Lands NFL Coaching Job

The Mountaineers legend begins his first professional coaching role.

By Thomas Neumann52 minutes ago
Three baseballs.
MLB

MLBPA Explains Why It Rejected MLB’s International Draft Proposal

The sides were approximately $70 million apart on proposals for the bonus pool.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
shareef o’neal
NBA

Shaq’s Son Signs Six-Figure Contract With G-League Squad, per Report

The Hall of Famer’s son has a new team following a stint with the Lakers in NBA Summer League.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
NFL

McCarthy Says It’s ‘Irritating’ to Get Asked About Job Security

Ever since the season ended, the Cowboys coach has continuously been asked about his job security in Dallas.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago