Venus, Serena Williams Make Decision on Playing Doubles at U.S. Open

Serena Williams is preparing to play in her final U.S. Open tournament over the next few weeks, but she is making the most of the tournament.

The U.S. Open announced that Serena and her sister Venus Williams will team up one last in the doubles tournament as a wild card pair.

It has been a while since the two paired together, as they last competed in a Grand Slam doubles tournament at Wimbledon in 2016. However, the sisters have an impressive history at Grand Slam tournaments, with a 14–0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals since first teaming up in 1999.

Serena already announced she will retire from tennis after this year’s U.S. Open.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Williams currently holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles, second to only Margaret Court for the most all-time in both men’s and women’s tennis. She will face Danka Kovinić in her first U.S. Open singles match Monday night.

Venus, meanwhile, is also playing in both the singles and doubles tournaments, as she received a wild card for the singles tournament as well. The seven-time champion hasn’t competed in a singles major since the 2021 French Open due to injury, but is looking for her first major singles title since 2008.

