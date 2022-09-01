Arthur Ashe Stadium was packed on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open for what could possibly be Serena Williams’s last professional singles tennis match.

The historic event brought out various celebrities to cheer on the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

For starters, 15-time golf major champion Tiger Woods sat in Williams’s player box along with her family and tennis team. Two seats away from the golf legend sat Williams’s sister Venus, who is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. Needless to say, there were a lot of major titles in that player’s box.

Also, in Williams’s player’s box was Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The British fashion icon went to Williams’s first round match on Monday as well. The tennis legend made her retirement announcement in Vogue in early August.

Another big celebrity in attendance was actress and singer Zendaya. The 25-year-old is set to star in a tennis movie called “Challengers” next year.

Legendary director Spike Lee supported his close friend Williams on Wednesday night. Lee helped with the coin toss before the start of Williams’s first-round match on Monday.

Other celebrities in attendance include singer and actress Dionne Warwick, actor Anthony Anderson, singer Gladys Knight, Nets coach Steve Nash and comedian Chelsea Handler.

More Tennis Coverage: