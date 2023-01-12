Australian Open Boss Warns Punishment Fans Will Face If They Taunt Djokovic

Fans attending the Australian Open will not be allowed to “boo” Novak Djokovic or they will be asked to leave the tournament grounds, Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said this week.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is expected to have a mixed response from fans when he takes the court next week, but Tiley doesn’t want to hear anyone “taunting” the Serbian.

“If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else—boom, they are out,’’ Tiley said, via The Herald Sun. “We don’t want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out.’’

This “no boo” policy is in place for Djokovic, who remains a controversial player in Australia after he was deported from the country last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He originally served a three-year ban from Australia, but he received his visa ahead of the 2023 event to make his return to the country.

Djokovic will be playing for a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title and to tie Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam titles for the all-time men’s singles record.