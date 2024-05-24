2024 French Open: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win
The 2024 French Open is monumental for many reasons, but notably, because it's likely 14-time champion Rafael Nadal's final time playing at Roland Garros.
There will be plenty of great tennis to watch over the next two weeks as the two world No. 1s—Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek—look to repeat as winners. It's possible a young player could be crowned champion for the first time, too.
Before the major tournament begins, here's everything you need to know when watching the French Open, including the broadcast schedule, reigning champions and betting odds.
Key dates
Sunday, May 26: Round 1 of the tournament begins on Sunday, May 26. Nadal will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday in one of the most highly anticipated opening-round matches.
Saturday, June 8: The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday, June 8 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.
Sunday, June 9: The men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, June 9 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.
How to watch the French Open
Tennis Channel: The French Open will be broadcast on Tennis Channel, providing comprehensive tournament coverage. Some matches will air exclusively on Tennis Channel, including two days of quarterfinal matches.
Peacock: The NBC streaming service will showcase select matches throughout the two weeks.
NBC: The network will broadcast only a couple of times in the early rounds, but NBC will air the semifinals and is the main home for the men’s and women’s singles finals. Fans can also stream the matches on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Date
TV Channel
Time (ET)
Round
Sunday, May 26
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 1
Peacock
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Round 1
Monday, May 27
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-3 p.m.
Round 1
NBC
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Round 1
Peacock
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 1
Tuesday, May 28
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 1
Wednesday, May 29
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 2
Thursday, May 30
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 2
Friday, May 31
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 3
Saturday, June 1
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Round 3
NBC
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Round 3
Peacock
12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 3
Sunday, June 2
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Round 4
NBC
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Round 4
Peacock
12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 4
Monday, June 3
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Round 4
Tuesday, June 4
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-12 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tennis Channel
2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 5
Tennis Channel
5 a.m.-12 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tennis Channel
2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 6
Tennis Channel
6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Women's Semifinals
NBC/Peacock
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Women's Semifinals
Friday, June 7
Tennis Channel
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
NBC/Peacock
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
Saturday, June 8
NBC/Peacock
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Women's Final
Sunday, June 9
NBC/Peacock
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Men's Final
All times in ET.
Defending champions
Men’s champion: Djokovic made history, winning his 23rd major title at the 2023 French Open. He beat Casper Ruud, who made his second consecutive final appearance at Roland Garros, 7–6, 6–3, 7–5. Djokovic will enter the tournament as the world No. 1 and will be looking for his 25th major title.
Women’s champion: Świątek won her third French Open title last season, and her second in a row, after beating Karolina Muchová 6–2, 5–7, 6–4. She's entering the tournament as the world No. 1. The 22-year-old has already won the Italian Open, Madrid Open, Indian Wells and the Qatar Open this season.
Most titles
Rafael Nadal: The 36-year-old holds the record for the most titles won at a major tournament in tennis history as he’s captured 14 titles at Roland Garros. He’s only lost three matches at the French Open since he won his first title in 2005.
Top 10 players
Men's players
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Jannik Sinner
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Andrey Rublev
7. Casper Ruud
8. Hubert Hurkacz
9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
10. Grigor Dimitrov
Women's players
1. Iga Świątek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Coco Gauff
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Jessica Pegula (withdrew with injury)
6. Markéta Vondroušová
7. Maria Sakkari
8. Qinwen Zheng
9. Ons Jabeur
10. Jeļena Ostapenko
Betting odds
Men's draw
While Nadal will likely be the fan favorite to win the 2024 French Open, his betting odds sit at +2500, according to Draft Kings.
No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has the best odds to win with +260. He will be a first-time French Open winner if he emerges victorious in Paris.
Reigning champion Djokovic has the second best odds with +330 to be a repeat winner.
If you're looking to bet on the French Open, here's a guide to help you.
Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Carlos Alcaraz (+260)
2. Novak Djokovic (+330)
3. Jannik Sinner (+450)
4. Alexander Zverev (+700)
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+850)
6. Casper Ruud (+1200)
7. Andrey Rublev (+2500)
8. Rafael Nadal (+2500)
9. Daniil Medvedev (+3000)
10. Holger Rune (+4000)
Women's draw
Reigning champion Świątek has the best odds to repeat this year with -165, according to Draft Kings. It would be her fourth French Open title if she wins.
Two American women's players have good odds to win the French Open—Coco Gauff (+900) and Danielle Rose Collins (+2000). Collins is on a hot streak heading into the tournament.
Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Iga Świątek (-165)
2. Aryna Sabalenka (+550)
3. Coco Gauff (+900)
4. Elena Rybakina (+1000)
5. Danielle Rose Collins (+2000)
6. Jeļena Ostapenko (+4000)
7. Qinwen Zheng (+5000)
8. Maria Sakkari (+5000)
9. Mirra Andreeva (+6000)
10. Ons Jabeur (+6500)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
