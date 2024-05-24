SI

2024 French Open: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win

Your guide to Roland Garros, including the TV schedule, players to keep an eye on and a betting breakdown.

Madison Williams

Świątek will look to capture her third straight Roland Garros title in Paris.
Świątek will look to capture her third straight Roland Garros title in Paris. / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 French Open is monumental for many reasons, but notably, because it's likely 14-time champion Rafael Nadal's final time playing at Roland Garros.

There will be plenty of great tennis to watch over the next two weeks as the two world No. 1s—Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek—look to repeat as winners. It's possible a young player could be crowned champion for the first time, too.

Before the major tournament begins, here's everything you need to know when watching the French Open, including the broadcast schedule, reigning champions and betting odds.

Key dates

Sunday, May 26: Round 1 of the tournament begins on Sunday, May 26. Nadal will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday in one of the most highly anticipated opening-round matches.

Saturday, June 8: The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday, June 8 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.

Sunday, June 9: The men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, June 9 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.

How to watch the French Open

Tennis Channel: The French Open will be broadcast on Tennis Channel, providing comprehensive tournament coverage. Some matches will air exclusively on Tennis Channel, including two days of quarterfinal matches.

Peacock: The NBC streaming service will showcase select matches throughout the two weeks.

NBC: The network will broadcast only a couple of times in the early rounds, but NBC will air the semifinals and is the main home for the men’s and women’s singles finals. Fans can also stream the matches on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Date

TV Channel

Time (ET)

Round

Sunday, May 26

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 1

Peacock

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Round 1

Monday, May 27

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-3 p.m.

Round 1

NBC

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Round 1

Peacock

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 1

Tuesday, May 28

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 1

Wednesday, May 29

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 2

Thursday, May 30

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 2

Friday, May 31

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, June 1

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-1 p.m.

Round 3

NBC

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Round 3

Peacock

12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 3

Sunday, June 2

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-1 p.m.

Round 4

NBC

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Round 4

Peacock

12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 4

Monday, June 3

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Round 4

Tuesday, June 4

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-12 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tennis Channel

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 5

Tennis Channel

5 a.m.-12 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tennis Channel

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 6

Tennis Channel

6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Women's Semifinals

NBC/Peacock

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Women's Semifinals

Friday, June 7

Tennis Channel

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Men's Semifinals

NBC/Peacock

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Men's Semifinals

Saturday, June 8

NBC/Peacock

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Women's Final

Sunday, June 9

NBC/Peacock

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Men's Final

All times in ET.

Defending champions

Men’s champion: Djokovic made history, winning his 23rd major title at the 2023 French Open. He beat Casper Ruud, who made his second consecutive final appearance at Roland Garros, 7–6, 6–3, 7–5. Djokovic will enter the tournament as the world No. 1 and will be looking for his 25th major title.

Women’s champion: Świątek won her third French Open title last season, and her second in a row, after beating Karolina Muchová 6–2, 5–7, 6–4. She's entering the tournament as the world No. 1. The 22-year-old has already won the Italian Open, Madrid Open, Indian Wells and the Qatar Open this season.

Most titles

Rafael Nadal: The 36-year-old holds the record for the most titles won at a major tournament in tennis history as he’s captured 14 titles at Roland Garros. He’s only lost three matches at the French Open since he won his first title in 2005.

The 2024 French Open will likely mark Nadal's final trip to Roland Garros.
The 2024 French Open will likely mark Nadal's final trip to Roland Garros. / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Top 10 players

Men's players

1. Novak Djokovic
2. Jannik Sinner
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Andrey Rublev
7. Casper Ruud
8. Hubert Hurkacz
9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
10. Grigor Dimitrov

Women's players

1. Iga Świątek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Coco Gauff
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Jessica Pegula (withdrew with injury)
6. Markéta Vondroušová
7. Maria Sakkari
8. Qinwen Zheng
9. Ons Jabeur
10. Jeļena Ostapenko

Betting odds

Men's draw

While Nadal will likely be the fan favorite to win the 2024 French Open, his betting odds sit at +2500, according to Draft Kings.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has the best odds to win with +260. He will be a first-time French Open winner if he emerges victorious in Paris.

Reigning champion Djokovic has the second best odds with +330 to be a repeat winner.

If you're looking to bet on the French Open, here's a guide to help you.

Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Carlos Alcaraz (+260)
2. Novak Djokovic (+330)
3. Jannik Sinner (+450)
4. Alexander Zverev (+700)
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+850)
6. Casper Ruud (+1200)
7. Andrey Rublev (+2500)
8. Rafael Nadal (+2500)
9. Daniil Medvedev (+3000)
10. Holger Rune (+4000)

Women's draw

Reigning champion Świątek has the best odds to repeat this year with -165, according to Draft Kings. It would be her fourth French Open title if she wins.

Two American women's players have good odds to win the French Open—Coco Gauff (+900) and Danielle Rose Collins (+2000). Collins is on a hot streak heading into the tournament.

Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Iga Świątek (-165)
2. Aryna Sabalenka (+550)
3. Coco Gauff (+900)
4. Elena Rybakina (+1000)
5. Danielle Rose Collins (+2000)
6. Jeļena Ostapenko (+4000)
7. Qinwen Zheng (+5000)
8. Maria Sakkari (+5000)
9. Mirra Andreeva (+6000)
10. Ons Jabeur (+6500)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
