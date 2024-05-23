SI

2024 French Open Odds: Rafael Nadal May Be Worth the Bet

A bet on Nadal to win his 15th French Open pays more than 15 to 1. Is it worth it for what could be his last appearance at Roland Garros?

Jennifer Piacenti

Nadal will face a tough first-round opponent in Alexander Zverev.
The French Open opens Sunday, May 26, and oddsmakers have released men’s futures for the event.  

The field is wide open this year with Carlos Alcaraz a narrow favorite over Novak Djokovic.

Here are a few facts to keep in mind when placing your futures.

This guide can also help if it’s your first time betting on the sport.

Nadal enters the French Open as the reigning champion.
The last time a player not named Djokovic or Rafael Nadal won the French Open was 2015 (Stan Wawrinka). 

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times. His overall record at the tournament is 112–3, including a perfect 14–0 in the final. 

Nadal did not appear in last season’s tournament due to a hip injury. Injuries have continued to plague the Spaniard, who owns 22 career majors, and this is likely his last appearance at Roland Garros.  

Djokovic is the reigning champ, defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final to clinch his third French Open title in 2023.  Djokovic has won a record 24 major titles, including three French Opens.   He remains the world No.1. 

Djokovic will look to bounce back at Roland Garros after an early exit in Rome.
Alcaraz has two major titles: the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, which was his first tournament win on grass. Alcaraz has been rehabbing a forearm strain, and recently played in Madrid, losing to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the tournament.  Alcaraz had won the Madrid tournament the previous two seasons. 

Italian Jannik Sinner is fresh off his first major title, defeating Daniil Medvedev for the Australian Open trophy. Sinner is nursing a hip injury that caused him to withdraw early from the Madrid tournament, but he is expected to be healthy in Paris.

Jen's Pick

There's not enough value to pull a ticket for Alcaraz for me, but I'll be pulling one for Djokovic and I can't pass up the opportunity for the Nadal payout. It's what I want to see: Nadal going out on top. What better place to retire than Roland Garros? I'll be pulling a ticket for the romantic ending.

Here are the ten players with the best odds according to DraftKings

Carlos Alcaraz +260

Novak Djokovic +300

Jannik Sinner +500

Alexander Zverev +700

Stefanos Tsitsipas +900

Casper Ruud +1400

Rafael Nadal +2800

Daniil Medvedev +2800

Andrey Rublev +2800

Holger Rune +4000

