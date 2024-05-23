2024 French Open Odds: Rafael Nadal May Be Worth the Bet
The French Open opens Sunday, May 26, and oddsmakers have released men’s futures for the event.
The field is wide open this year with Carlos Alcaraz a narrow favorite over Novak Djokovic.
Here are a few facts to keep in mind when placing your futures.
This guide can also help if it’s your first time betting on the sport.
The last time a player not named Djokovic or Rafael Nadal won the French Open was 2015 (Stan Wawrinka).
Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times. His overall record at the tournament is 112–3, including a perfect 14–0 in the final.
Nadal did not appear in last season’s tournament due to a hip injury. Injuries have continued to plague the Spaniard, who owns 22 career majors, and this is likely his last appearance at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is the reigning champ, defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final to clinch his third French Open title in 2023. Djokovic has won a record 24 major titles, including three French Opens. He remains the world No.1.
Alcaraz has two major titles: the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, which was his first tournament win on grass. Alcaraz has been rehabbing a forearm strain, and recently played in Madrid, losing to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Alcaraz had won the Madrid tournament the previous two seasons.
Italian Jannik Sinner is fresh off his first major title, defeating Daniil Medvedev for the Australian Open trophy. Sinner is nursing a hip injury that caused him to withdraw early from the Madrid tournament, but he is expected to be healthy in Paris.
Jen's Pick
There's not enough value to pull a ticket for Alcaraz for me, but I'll be pulling one for Djokovic and I can't pass up the opportunity for the Nadal payout. It's what I want to see: Nadal going out on top. What better place to retire than Roland Garros? I'll be pulling a ticket for the romantic ending.
Here are the ten players with the best odds according to DraftKings:
Carlos Alcaraz +260
Novak Djokovic +300
Jannik Sinner +500
Alexander Zverev +700
Stefanos Tsitsipas +900
Casper Ruud +1400
Rafael Nadal +2800
Daniil Medvedev +2800
Andrey Rublev +2800
Holger Rune +4000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
