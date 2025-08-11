SI

Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Other Tennis Stars Surprising Fans Is Best Thing You'll See Today

These tennis fans got to meet some of the game's biggest stars after not one, but two epic surprises.

Jannik Sinner made some special memories for his fans at the Cincinnati Open.
Jannik Sinner made some special memories for his fans at the Cincinnati Open. / @CincyTennis / X

A select—and incredibly lucky—group of tennis fans got to meet the sport's biggest stars at the Cincinnati Open. But it wasn't just that these fans got to meet the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek and Jannik Sinner. It was the way they got to meet these larger-than-life athletes that made for an unforgettable experience for the fans—and a truly wholesome video for the masses.

The fans were brought into a room in which they were going to record messages for each of their favorite players, who, unbeknownst to the fans, were just several yards away listening to what the fans were saying. Then, the fans were in for not one, but two epic surprises, which created memories they would easily never forget.

Words simply don't do these moments justice.

Each of the four stars are at the Cincinnati Open, which represents the final tune-up before the year's final major, the US Open.

TIM CAPURSO

