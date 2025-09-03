Amanda Anisimova Matches Williams Sisters' Feat With U.S. Open Upset of Iga Świątek
Nearly two months after she was overwhelmed by Iga Świątek in the Wimbledon women's singles final, world No. 9 Amanda Anisimova got some measure of revenge, as the budding American tennis star stunned the world No. 2 with a 6–4, 6–3 victory on Wednesday at the U.S. Open.
With the win, Anisimova advances to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows—and also joined American tennis royalty, equaling a feat that hasn't been matched by an American woman since the Williams sisters, who won a combined 32 major singles titles, achieved it 23 years ago.
Anisimova became the first American woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal on all three surfaces (clay, grass and hard court) since Venus and Serena Williams in 2002, according to The Tennis Letter.
It's a testament to how well-rounded a player Anisimova, 24, has become since she turned pro back in 2016. And the victory over Świątek was a testament to her mental toughness.
Plagued by 28 unforced errors and five double faults in her 57-minute loss to Świątek at the All-England Club, Anisimova showed up to play as a much sharper version of herself against the Polish tennis star this time around. She made just 12 unforced errors, double faulted only twice and was able to convert two break points against Świątek's serve, most notably in the second game of the match after Anisimova had been broken to begin the contest.
"Playing here is so freaking special," Anisimova said after the match, "And I've been having the run of my life here. I mean, the first day I got here I was like, 'O.K., let's try and get through one round.' But yeah this has been such a dream. And to come back from Wimbledon like that is—yeah, it's really special to me."
Anisimova is one of just two American women left in the draw, alongside the fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula.
Anisimova will await the winner of Wednesday's other quarterfinal match, which pits four-time major winner Naomi Osaka against 11th-seeded Karolína Muchová.