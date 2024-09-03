American Emma Navarro Books First Major Semis Trip After Huge U.S. Open Comeback Win
American tennis star Emma Navarro booked her first trip to a major semifinals after beating Paula Badosa in Tuesday's quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open.
Navarro won the first set pretty easily, 6–2, but struggled in the second set as she quickly went down 5–1 to Badosa. As the match was looking like it was headed to a third set, Navarro stormed back to win the next six games in a row. Not only did she dominate in the game score, but she won every point but five during those six games. It was one of the biggest comeback wins of the tournament.
She received a standing ovation from the New York City crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Navarro will face the winner of Tuesday night's quarterfinals match between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng. Navarro lost to Sabalenka in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this season.
Not only will this be Navarro's first major semifinals, but it's also the first time she made it past the first round of the U.S. Open. It's not totally surprising, though, as the 23-year-old has had a standout 2024 season. She won her first WTA title in January at the Hobart International, and now she's ascended to a career-high No. 13 ranking and she even represented Team USA at the Paris Olympics.