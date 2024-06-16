SI

Andy Murray Thinks He May Retire at Wimbledon or 2024 Olympics

Madison Williams

Mar 20, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) waves to the crowd after his match against Matteo Berrettini (ITA) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray has hinted at retiring in the 2024 season, but he may be hanging up his racquet earlier than some fans expected.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Murray admitted that retiring at Wimbledon or the 2024 Paris Olympics might be the most fitting options for him. He's a two-time Wimbledon champion and two-time gold medal winner.

"Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games—to me that would probably be more fitting," Murray said. "I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams."

In both scenarios, Murray would be representing his home country with pride. He made history in 2013 when he became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years. He also won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Paris Olympics will mark Murray's fifth time playing for Britain's team.

Madison Williams

