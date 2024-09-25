SI

Andy Roddick to Star in Pickleball-Themed Comedy Produced By Ben Stiller

The Hall of Famer appears headed to the silver screen.

Apr 2, 2023; Hollywood, FL, USA; Andy Roddick returns a shot against Michael Chang (not pictured) during a singles match at the Pickleball Slam at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

American tennis great Andy Roddick has emerged as one of pickleball's biggest champions in recent years as the sport has exploded in popularity across the United States.

Now, Roddick is set to take his appreciation for the game to Hollywood.

Per a Wednesday morning report from Rebecca Rubin of Variety, Roddick will star in The Dink, a pickleball-centric comedy produced by Ben Stiller.

Roddick will appear alongside Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse), Mary Steenburgen (Time After Time, Melvin and Howard), and Ed Harris (Apollo 13, The Truman Show).

Over the course of a 15-year professional career, Roddick won 32 singles titles—including the US Open in 2003. He reached the Wimbledon final three times and the US Open final one other time, losing each of those four to Swiss icon Roger Federer.

Roddick's previous acting credits include Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Saturday Night Live (which he is the only male tennis player to host), and Just Go With It.

