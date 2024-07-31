Three-Time Major Winner Angelique Kerber Retires From Tennis After Olympic Exit

Angelique Kerber’s professional career has come to an end.



And what a career it’s been.



🔹2016 Australian Open Champion



🔹2016 US Open Champion



🔹2018 Wimbledon Champion



🔹2016 Olympic silver medal



🔹Former world #1



🔹14 career titles



It was never going to be easy to… pic.twitter.com/Hyef1zCPJT