Three-Time Major Winner Angelique Kerber Retires From Tennis After Olympic Exit
Angelique Kerber's professional tennis career has come to an end following her Paris Olympic exit on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old announced ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics that she would retire after the competition. China's Qinwen Zheng beat Kerber in Wednesday's quarterfinal in three sets after Kerber took the first set in a tiebreak. The final set went into a tiebreak, too, as Zheng won 8–6 points. It was quite the last match of Kerber's career.
The German finishes her legendary tennis career with three major titles—2016 Australian Open, 2016 U.S. Open and 2018 Wimbledon—and a previous Olympic silver medal from 2016. She is a former World No. 1 and captured 14 titles in her career.
Kerber beat a couple of tennis's biggest women's stars in her Olympic journey this year. She won over Japan's Naomi Osaka in two sets in the first round, then beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez in two sets in the third round. Kerber and her doubles partner, Laura Siegemund, lost in the first round of the women's doubles draw.