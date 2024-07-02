Argentina's Francisco Comesaña Stuns Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon for First Major Win
In the tennis world, most players begin their Grand Slam careers out of the spotlight—toiling away on the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open's outer courts as they work toward major championship glory.
Then there is the case of Argentina's Francisco Comesaña—thrust into the spotlight on day one. Comesaña drew one of the world's top players in Andrey Rublev in the first round of Wimbledon Tuesday, a formidable task for any player—much less a 23-year-old making his Grand Slam debut.
Amazingly, Comesaña downed Rublev 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to advance to the second round and score his first-ever major win.
Comesaña received a standing ovation for his remarkable victory.
The Mar del Plata, Argentina native is ranked 122nd in the world. He has five titles on the ATP Challenger Tour to his name—most recently in Oeiras, Portugal in April.
Next up for Comesaña is Australia's Adam Walton, who beat another Argentinian—Federico Coria—in straight sets in the first round.