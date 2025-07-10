SI

Aryna Sabalenka Had Classy Gesture for Fan Who Overheated During Wimbledon Semifinal

This English heat is no joke.

Brigid Kennedy

Sabalenka was in the middle of a Wimbledon semifinal match vs. Amanda Anisimova.
Aryna Sabalenka was in the middle of her Wimbledon semifinal match vs. American Amanda Anisimova on Thursday when the heat got to be too much for a fan in the stands.

It was a crucial moment for the players—the game was at deuce, and on Sabalenka's serve—but play was briefly suspended so medics could attend to the individual, who had overheated in the sun.

But rather than pout about the interruption, over even merely ignore it, Sabalenka had another idea.

As she waited for the match to resume, the World No. 1 classily brought a bottle of water and some ice over to the stands, where it was then passed to the overheated patron.

The gesture was met with thunderous applause, as well as praise from the tournament's announcers, who noted how players have been tending to the sweltering crowd all tournament long.

Watch that moment below:

Once competition continued, Anisimova would go on to win the first set, 6-4.

