Aryna Sabalenka Defends U.S. Open Title With Win Over American Amanda Anisimova

Sabalenka won her 19th tiebreak in a row, the longest streak by any woman in the Open Era.

Aryna Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open title with a victory over Amanda Anisimova Saturday
Aryna Sabalenka, the WTA world No. 1, defended her U.S. Open title Saturday with a win over the American and world No. 9 Amanda Anisimova in two sets—6–3, 7–6(3).

Anisimova battled and forced Sabalenka to a tiebreak in the second set. However, the top-ranked player has been unbeatable in tiebreakers as of recent, winning her last 19 in a row, the longest streak by any woman in the Open Era per The Tennis Letter.

After defeating Jessica Pegula, another American, in the U.S. Open final last year, Sabalenka becomes the first player to successfully defend her U.S. Open title since Serena Williams did so in 2014. Williams won three U.S. Open titles in a row during that stretch, beginning in '12.

The win marks Sabalenka's fourth major title. She won the Australian Open in '23 and '24 in addition to her U.S. Open wins, absolutely dominating the hard-court majors. Anisimova leads the head-to-head series with six wins to Sabalenka's four after Saturday's match. Prior to Saturday, their most recent meeting came in this year's Wimbledon semifinals where Anisimova won in three sets. The two also met at the French Open this year where Sabalenka came out on top in straight sets.

Now, the world No. 1 keeps her ranking by taking the final major of the year and her first in '25. Next year, she'll have an opportunity to become the first player to three-peat since Williams over a decade ago. Before that, the last player to three-peat at Flushing Meadows was Chris Evert who won four U.S. Open titles in a row from 1975 to '78.

