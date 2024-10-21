Aryna Sabalenka Dethrones Iga Swiatek for World No. 1 to End 2024 Season
Three-time major champion Aryna Sabalenka surpassed Iga Swiatek for the World No. 1 ranking to nearly close out the 2024 season.
Sabalenka previously held the No. 1 spot from Sept. to Nov. 2023. Swiatek reclaimed the ranking last November and has held it since then. Sabalenka has been in the No. 2 spot consistently from the 2021 season, though.
The Belarusian has had quite the year, capturing two major titles—the Australian Open and U.S. Open—along with two WTA titles—the Cincinnati Open and, most recently, the Wuhan Open. She is a 17-time WTA winner and 14-time WTA finalist.
Sabalenka tweeted about the news shortly after the rankings came out. She quickly humbled herself, while remaining hopeful to hold onto the top spot for longer this time.
"N1…. Let’s see for how long this time," Sabalenka wrote.
The 26-year-old has the WTA Finals to look forward to now. The top eight singles and doubles players in the world will compete for the year-end title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 2–9. This will be Sabalenka's third WTA Finals appearance. She's never won the title, but she was runner-up to France's Carolina Garcia in 2022.