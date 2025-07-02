SI

Aryna Sabalenka Gives Heartfelt Advice to 'Lonely' Alexander Zverev After Wimbledon Loss

In a candid and raw presser following his first round exit at Wimbledon, Zverev opened up about how he's been feeling "lonely."

Sabalenka offered some advice to Zverev. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In a particularly honest and candid press conference after his first round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech in five sets at Wimbledon on Monday, Alexander Zverev spoke about his struggles with mental health off the court, saying he felt “lonely" and "lacking joy in everything I do." On Wednesday, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, no stranger to overcoming struggles both on and off the court, was asked about Zverev's comments.

Sabalenka urged Zverev to "open up" and lean on those close to him.

"I had a therapist for like 5 years," Sabalenka said. "I stopped working maybe in 2022. It’s actually crazy to hear from someone like Alexander because he surrounded himself with the family. I think it’s really important to talk openly about whatever you’re dealing with. Especially if you have your family, you can say whatever you feel to your family.”

On the court, Zverev has reached major finals in each of the last two seasons, though he has yet to secure his elusive first career Grand Slam. Off the court, the German tennis star was accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend, which led to a trial that was discontinued in June of 2024.

Zverev told reporters that for the first time in his life, he's feeling a lack of "motivation" and that he may need therapy.

"It’s really important to be open and talk about whatever you’re experiencing," Sabalenka continued. "If you’re gonna keep it inside, it’s just gonna destroy you. I think that’s something that’s happening to him. I think he just needs to open up to whoever is close to him."

