Aryna Sabalenka Had Petty Line for Amanda Anisimova After Her Ball Clipped the Net
There was a bit of a tense moment during Aryna Sabalenka's stunning 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 semifinal loss to world No. 12 Amanda Anisimova on Thursday.
Sabalenka, after dropping the first set, stormed back to win the second, then found herself down 4-2 and 30-40 in a pivotal game with Anisimova on serve. The two traded several backhand blows from the baseline, then Anisimova, going for broke, struck a big forehand down the line. The ball clipped the net and landed short, catching Sabalenka off guard. The world No. 1 was unable to return the ball and Anisimova won the game to take a commanding 5-2 lead in the set, one she would not relinquish.
After winning the point, Anisimova raised her left arm in the air in celebration. Meanwhile, as the two players changed sides, the ESPN broadcast showed an irked Sabalenka asking Anisimova why she "didn't say sorry" after her winner clipped the net. Broadcasters Chris Fowler and Chris Evert even made note to point it out.
"Interesting exchange," Fowler said. "This is Sabalenka at the end of the last game. 'Why didn't you say sorry?' She appears to say to Anisimova, whose shot hit the tape and went over."
"I've never heard that anybody would question that. Not everyone says sorry," said Evert.
It's considered proper tennis etiquette to apologize if you benefit from a ball that hits the net, but Anisimova apparently didn't do so—and Sabalenka was not happy about it.
The Belarusian tennis star recovered quickly, as she went on to win two games to make it 4-5 in the set. But the steely-nerved Anisimova held on for the shocking upset, advancing her to the Wimbledon final on Saturday.