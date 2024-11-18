Babolat Creates Awesome Custom Tennis Bag Ahead of Rafael Nadal's Last Pro Tournament
As Rafael Nadal gears up to compete in his final professional tennis tournament at the Davis Cup this week, his longtime sponsor Babolat wanted to make sure he ended his career in style.
The tennis brand created a custom tennis bag for the 22-time major winner decked out in various incredible stats from his career.
Some of those accomplishments include "Rafa Nadal & Babolat since 1995" (marking the start of his partnership with the brand), “1250 Babolat racquets and 0 broken” (a pretty amazing stat for a tennis player), 22 Grand Slams, 36 Masters 1000 titles, 23 ATP 500 titles and 10 ATP 250 titles.
There is a couple other tennis racket stats on there, including the 300 kilometers of string they've used for his rackets, the 125 Babolat bags he's used and 16,500 meters of Babolat overgrip used. There's also graphics of all the major tournaments he's won.
The bag is black with hot pink, neon yellow and blue detailing all over it. Quite the special bag to use in his final tournament.
Team Spain will take the court against the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Davis Cup. If Spain is eliminated, then Nadal's career could end as early as Tuesday, but it could also end on Sunday if Spain makes the finals. He's focused on the competition this week and not his looming retirement.