Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman Announce Relationship With Sweet Instagram Post
American tennis star Ben Shelton and USWNT star Trinity Rodman made their relationship official on Monday when Shelton posted a picture of the couple on Instagram.
Fans had been speculating this month that the two sports stars were an item, especially after Shelton and Rodman made similar TikToks with the same sound seemingly directed to each other. Shelton's caption said "T****** wsp with u," which fans figured spelled "Trinity." Rodman's caption said "_ _ _ wassup w you," seemingly spelling out "Ben." These videos were both posted on March 6.
Shelton's fellow American tennis players couldn't contain their excitement when the 22-year-old posted on Instagram. Frances Tiafoe commented "We gram now" with three eye emojis, while both Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens commented "hard launch" on the post.
Shelton will begin his Miami Open campaign on Friday, and it'll be fun to see whether Rodman appears in his player's box at some point during the tournament. Rodman and the Washington Spirit will be hosting the Kansas City Current this Saturday.
Rodman helped the USWNT secure a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer by scoring three goals during their run. Shelton skipped out on the Olympics last summer to instead focus on his hard court season ahead of the U.S. Open, where he lost in the third round.