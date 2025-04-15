British Tennis Pro Sorry for Asking Opponent to Put on Deodorant Mid-Match
On Tuesday, France's Lois Boisson began the Open de Rouen in her home country with a bang—dusting Great Britain's Harriet Dart in straight sets 6–0, 6–3.
Boisson was also to overcome a wildly out-of-pocket comment from Dart during the match—one that the latter apologized for and the former was able to laugh off.
During the second set, Dart inquired as to whether Boisson could be asked to put on deodorant.
"Can you ask her to put on deodorant? She smells really bad," Dart asked the umpire via the BBC's Emma Smith.
Dart, 28, has twice made the third round of Wimbledon while Boisson, 21, has only ever played in the French Open. Both are ranked in the 100s worldwide.
"I want to apologize for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret," Dart said on her Instagram story. "That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today."
Boisson, for her part, had a laugh about the situation on her own Story. She posted a picture of herself holding deodorant, inquiring as to whether Dove was interested in a collaboration.