Cameron Norrie, No. 35 Player in World, Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters
Carlos Alcaraz's run of dominance in ATP Masters 1000 play this year is over.
Cameron Norrie of Great Britain—the No. 35 player in the world—upset Alcaraz Tuesday 4–6, 6–3, 6–3 at the Paris Masters to advance to that tournament's Round of 16. The win—secured after Norrie dropped the first set—snapped a streak of 17 consecutive Masters 1000 match wins for the Spaniard.
"To get a win like this, this is the biggest win of my career, my first over a world number one. Especially probably the most confident player in the world right now... him and [Italy's Jannik] Sinner combined. So pleased with the way I did it," Norrie said after the match via The Tennis Letter.
Norrie, 30, has advanced past the fourth round of a major tournament just twice; he made Wimbledon's semifinals in 2022 and quarterfinals in '25. He has beaten Alcaraz twice previously in Cincinnati and Rio de Janeiro, but on neither occasion was the six-time major champion the world number one.
Alcaraz's run of Masters 1000 success brought him titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open and Cincinnati Open—the sixth, seventh and eighth of his career.