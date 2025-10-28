SI

Cameron Norrie, No. 35 Player in World, Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters

The British national rallied to win the last two sets against the world No. 1.

Patrick Andres

Cameron Norrie, seen here at the US Open, scored a massive upset Tuesday in Paris.
Cameron Norrie, seen here at the US Open, scored a massive upset Tuesday in Paris. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz's run of dominance in ATP Masters 1000 play this year is over.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain—the No. 35 player in the world—upset Alcaraz Tuesday 4–6, 6–3, 6–3 at the Paris Masters to advance to that tournament's Round of 16. The win—secured after Norrie dropped the first set—snapped a streak of 17 consecutive Masters 1000 match wins for the Spaniard.

"To get a win like this, this is the biggest win of my career, my first over a world number one. Especially probably the most confident player in the world right now... him and [Italy's Jannik] Sinner combined. So pleased with the way I did it," Norrie said after the match via The Tennis Letter.

Norrie, 30, has advanced past the fourth round of a major tournament just twice; he made Wimbledon's semifinals in 2022 and quarterfinals in '25. He has beaten Alcaraz twice previously in Cincinnati and Rio de Janeiro, but on neither occasion was the six-time major champion the world number one.

Alcaraz's run of Masters 1000 success brought him titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open and Cincinnati Open—the sixth, seventh and eighth of his career.

More on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Tennis