SI

Carlos Alcaraz Applauded for Classy Move During French Open Match vs. Ben Shelton

He was quick to admit that he didn't win this point.

Madison Williams

Carlos Alcaraz speaks to the chair umpire during a French Open match.
Carlos Alcaraz speaks to the chair umpire during a French Open match. / Roland-Garros/Screengrab

Every point matters in tennis, especially when superstars Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton play a tight French Open fourth round match.

In the first game of the second set on Sunday, which followed a close first set tiebreak, Alcaraz and Shelton were in another intense rally. At one point, Alcaraz tried to reach to hit a shot from Shelton at the net. As he leaned over to reach the ball, his racket slipped out of his hand and went flying. The ball was still hit, though, and made it in across the net. The Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd went wild thinking Alcaraz miraculously won the point.

However, Alcaraz quickly approached the chair umpire to tell him that he didn't have the racket in his hand when the ball was hit. Therefore, the point should go to Shelton. What a classy move by the reigning French Open champion.

When watching the replay, it's clear that Alcaraz was not holding the racket when the ball was hit, just like he said. Shelton was definitely confused, but seemed appreciative of his opponent for being honest, even when it meant he lost a point.

The crowd gave Alcaraz a loud applause after this admirable moment.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Tennis