Carlos Alcaraz Booed by Wimbledon Fans Over Comments About Spain-England Euro Final

The Wimbledon crowd didn't like this.

Carlos Alcaraz speaks during a post-match interview following his Wimbledon semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz could do no wrong in the eyes of the Wimbledon crowd during his 6-7 (7-1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev on Friday at the All-England Club, at least until the match was over, that is.

Alcaraz, during his post-match interview, was asked how different he feels heading into his second straight Wimbledon final, having won the tournament last year.

Towards the end of his response, Alcaraz, mentioning Sunday's Euro 2024 Final between England and Spain, said it would be "a good day for Spanish people." The Wimbledon crowd, undoubtedly filled with England soccer fans, didn't like that and proceeded to playfully boo Alcaraz, who got a good laugh out of the moment.

"It's going to be a really good day for Spanish people with the Euro Cup," Alcaraz said as boos drowned him out. "I didn't say Spain is going to win, I'm just saying it's going to be a really fun day ..."

Sunday could indeed be a fun day for Alcaraz, who will carry a 3-0 record in major finals into a matchup against either his foe from the 2023 Wimbledon final, 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, or Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz can become just the third man in the Open Era, joining Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg, to win multiple Wimbledon titles before turning 22.

Sunday's final will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

