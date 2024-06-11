Carlos Alcaraz Celebrates First French Open Win With Perfect Karaoke Song
Carlos Alcaraz found the perfect way to celebrate his first French Open title after the final match on Sunday against Alexander Zverev, which he won 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2.
Alcaraz went out partying in his home country of Spain. While many videos were taken of the 21-year-old in the club, one clip stood out from the rest as Alcaraz chose the most fitting karaoke song to belt out for the other attendees: "We Are the Champions" by Queen. Alcaraz is quickly becoming one of the biggest "champions" in men's tennis right now, that's for sure.
It's definitely a good thing Alcaraz plays tennis for a living and isn't a professional singer.
Alcaraz had many things to celebrate on Sunday night other than winning the French Open for the first time. His third Grand Slam title helped him become the youngest men's player to win a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces: hard court, clay and grass.