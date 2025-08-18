Jannik Sinner Apologizes to Cincinnati Open Crowd After Retiring From Final Match
Tennis fans were pumped to see round four of an Jannik Sinner–Carlos Alcaraz final in 2025 on Monday at the Cincinnati Open. However, the match didn't exactly end how fans expected.
World No. 1 Sinner was forced to retire from the match in the first set vs. Alcaraz due to an illness. The Spaniard was up 5-0 in the first set when Sinner retired.
Alcaraz consoled his opponent on the bench while Sinner was in tears about his decision. Sinner was apologetic to the Cincinnati crowd in his post-match speech.
“Usually I start with the opponent, but today I have to start with you guys. I’m super super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said. "From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very, very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very, very sorry."
Sinner went on to congratulate his opponent, too.
"Of course Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season.”
This match won't go down as the fourth edition of the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry this year by any means, that wouldn't be a fair assessment. Maybe there will be an official fourth round of this rivalry at the U.S. Open final in a couple weeks, where Sinner enters as the reigning champion as long as he improves from his illness.