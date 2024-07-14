SI

Carlos Alcaraz Humorously Looks Ahead to Spain-England Euro Final After Wimbledon Win

Patrick Andres

Jul 12, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after losing a point against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in a gentlemen's singles semifinal on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Spaniards entered Sunday knowing it had the potential to be a special sports day for their country.

At 3 p.m. Central European Time, El Palmar native Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to play Serbia's Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon men's singles crown—six hours before Spain's showdown against England in the men's European Championship final.

Alcaraz held up his end of the bargain, dusting Djokovic 6–2, 6–2, 7–6 (4) to win his career fourth major championship. In a post-match interview, he effectively passed the baton to his countrymen.

"With my team, for sure," he said when asked where he planned to watch the game. "I don't know where it's gonna be, but I'll watch it for sure. I've already done my job, so let's see the football."

England is seeking its first major men's trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup, while Spain has won the men's European Championship three times (in 1964, 2008 and 2012).

"It's gonna be a very difficult match, I guess," Alcaraz said. "I'll watch it, let's see who's gonna win the Euros."

