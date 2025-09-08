Carlos Alcaraz Dropped Hilarious Line About Jannik Sinner After Winning U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner faced each other in a third straight major final on Sunday at the U.S. Open. The final match was seen as a tiebreaker of sorts as Alcaraz captured the French Open final earlier this summer, and Sinner won the Wimbledon title in July.
Alcaraz, who is now the world No. 1, soared to victory on Sunday, winning a somewhat comfortable 6–2, 3–6, 6–1, 6–4, at least in comparison to their other major final matchups.
The top two players in the world showed nothing but respect to one another after the match ended. Even Sinner was all smiles when celebrating his rival and friend.
After the win, Alcaraz couldn't help but drop a hilarious line about how often these two have faced each other this year alone.
“I wanna start with Jannik. It’s unbelievable what you’re doing during the whole season. Great level every tournament you’re playing. I’m seeing you more than my family," Alcaraz said. "It's great to share the court, the locker room, to share the everything with you. Watching you improve every day, working really hard with your team, really great people around. Congratulations for everything you're doing and great performance during the whole week."
He's not joking. This year alone they played each other five times, which is a lot for tennis players. Alcaraz won four out of the five meetings, with Wimbledon being Sinner's sole win. Overall, the Spaniard holds a 10–5 record over the Italian.
These two stars have won the last eight major titles—Sinner capturing four and Alcaraz capturing the other four. They really are the present and future of men's tennis right now. And, they'll likely be seeing a lot of each other over the next decade plus.