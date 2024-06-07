SI

Carlos Alcaraz Makes ATP Tour History With French Open Win Over Jannik Sinner

Tim Capurso

Jun 4, 2024; Paris, France; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 10 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Paris, France; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 10 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Coming back from a two-sets-to-one deficit, world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz defeated soon-to-be world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at Roland Garros 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the first French Open final of his career on Friday. In the process, Alcaraz made ATP Tour history, becoming the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces.

Where Carlos Alcaraz Stands in Tennis History After French Open Semifinal Win

Player

Age

Carlos Alcaraz

21 years, one month

Andre Agassi

22 years, one month

Bjorn Borg

22 years, two months

Rafael Nadal

22 years, six months

Jim Courier

22 years, 10 months

It's pretty impressive company for Alcaraz, who advanced to—and won—the finals at the 2022 US Open (hard court) and 2023 Wimbledon (grass) tournaments.

With a heavy does of drop shots, passing shots and lobs, Alcaraz, who fired 65 winners, prevailed in a match that saw both players fight off cramps in the third set, something the Spaniard acknowledged after the match.

“I saw him struggling a little bit. I was cramping. ... Jannik as well in the 3rd set," Alcaraz said. "We had to fight. I learned from last years match against Djokovic I was in the same position like today.

"I know in these moments you have to be calm and keep going because the cramp is gonna go away. You have to stay there and fight."

Alcaraz, who suffered from severe cramps during his 2023 French Open semifinal loss against Novak Djokovic, clearly learned from the experience. Now, he'll have a chance to add a third Grand Slam to his trophy case—and inch closer to the career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz will await the winner of the other French Open semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Home/Tennis