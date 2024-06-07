Carlos Alcaraz Makes ATP Tour History With French Open Win Over Jannik Sinner
Coming back from a two-sets-to-one deficit, world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz defeated soon-to-be world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at Roland Garros 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the first French Open final of his career on Friday. In the process, Alcaraz made ATP Tour history, becoming the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces.
Where Carlos Alcaraz Stands in Tennis History After French Open Semifinal Win
Player
Age
Carlos Alcaraz
21 years, one month
Andre Agassi
22 years, one month
Bjorn Borg
22 years, two months
Rafael Nadal
22 years, six months
Jim Courier
22 years, 10 months
It's pretty impressive company for Alcaraz, who advanced to—and won—the finals at the 2022 US Open (hard court) and 2023 Wimbledon (grass) tournaments.
With a heavy does of drop shots, passing shots and lobs, Alcaraz, who fired 65 winners, prevailed in a match that saw both players fight off cramps in the third set, something the Spaniard acknowledged after the match.
“I saw him struggling a little bit. I was cramping. ... Jannik as well in the 3rd set," Alcaraz said. "We had to fight. I learned from last years match against Djokovic I was in the same position like today.
"I know in these moments you have to be calm and keep going because the cramp is gonna go away. You have to stay there and fight."
Alcaraz, who suffered from severe cramps during his 2023 French Open semifinal loss against Novak Djokovic, clearly learned from the experience. Now, he'll have a chance to add a third Grand Slam to his trophy case—and inch closer to the career Grand Slam.
Alcaraz will await the winner of the other French Open semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.