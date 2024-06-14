Carlos Alcaraz Gets New Nike Deal That Includes His Own Logo, per Report
After a whirlwind 12 months on the court, Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly being rewarded with a new endorsement deal that puts him in elite company.
Alcaraz has signed an lucrative extension with Nike, according to a Friday report from Relevo in Spain via Sports Business Journal. The deal will give Alcaraz his own custom logo with the company—an honor previously only bestowed upon legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The reported extension follows Alcaraz's maiden triumph in the French Open, which he won 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 over Germany's Alexander Zverev.
It is estimated that the 21-year-old's new deal will pay him in the neighborhood of $15 to $20 million per year over the next decade.
Alcaraz—the number two player in the world behind Italy's Jannik Sinner— already has victories in the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open to his name.