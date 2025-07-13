Carlos Alcaraz Was Not Happy About Fan’s Champagne Cork Interrupting Wimbledon Final
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are battling in the men's Wimbledon final just over a month after their epic showdown in the French Open final.
While tennis fans were rightfully fired up on Sunday, some fans sitting close to the action at Centre Court were having a little too much fun and ended up interrupting play during the second set thanks to the bottle of champagne the were looking to enjoy while watching the match.
Sinner was about to serve when the cork from the champagne bottle ended up on the court. Alcaraz didn't seem to happy about it, either, as played had to be stopped while Sinner handed the cork to a ball girl.
Here's how that played out:
That's what you call a party foul be the fans. Need to be careful with those corks!
More on Sports Illustrated
Published