Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach After Winning Six Major Titles Together
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced on Wednesday that he would be parting ways with his longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.
The duo started working together in 2018 when Alcaraz was 15 years old. Over the seven-year span, Ferrero helped Alcaraz win six major titles and 24 career titles on the ATP.
Alcaraz shared a lengthy and emotional post about his decision to part ways with Ferrero. The reasoning behind the decision hasn’t been made public, but it sounds like they left each other on good terms.
“It’s very difficult for me to write this post...” Alcaraz wrote on Instagram, via English tranlsation. “After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible trip, both on and off the court. And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you. We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there.”
Ferrero posted a long message of his own on Instagram on Wednesday.
“Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.”
It’s unknown who Alcaraz will choose to replace Ferrero. He has weeks until the Australian Open begins in January, where the Spaniard will look to become the youngest men’s tennis player to capture the career grand slam at just age 22.