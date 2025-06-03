Carlos Alcaraz Perfectly Describes How Locked in He Was During French Open Win
Carlos Alcaraz was feeling very confident about his play after his dominant French Open 6–0, 6–1, 6–4 quarterfinals win over American Tommy Paul on Tuesday.
The defending champion's performance seemed pretty effortless, so it's understandable why he would feel so good about how he played. He summed up his performance perfectly after the match.
"I could close my eyes today and everything went in," Alcaraz said.
Mic drop.
Alcaraz also gave a funny apology to the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier as the match only lasted one hour and 34 minutes. He couldn't help being so dominant on the court.
“I know you wanted to watch more tennis. I have to say ‘sorry' about it," Alcaraz said. "I have to do my work.”
Here's his full post-match interview.
Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti on Friday in the semifinals for a chance to book a second consecutive trip to the French Open final. The 22-year-old is looking to win his fifth major.