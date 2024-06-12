Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal to Play Doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
Spain's Olympic men's tennis delegation this summer will feature a collision of the nation's past, present and future.
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will play doubles together at the Paris Olympics in July and August, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation announced Wednesday. The announcement came as Spain unveiled its five-man and two-woman roster for the Games.
Nadal, 38, has won 14 French Open men's singles titles—six more than any other player in history. The Olympic tennis competition will be held at Roland Garros, the home of that tournament.
Alcaraz, 21, won the French Open men's singles title—his third career major championship—on Sunday.
Nadal—who lost in the first round of this year's French Open—previously won gold in men's singles in Beijing in 2008 and gold in men's doubles in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. This will be Alcaraz's first Olympics.
Joining the two players on the Spanish teams will be Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich, Marcel Granollers, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa.