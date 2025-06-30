Carlos Alcaraz Survives Thrilling Five-Set First Round Wimbledon Match
Well, that was one way for Carlos Alcaraz to open his campaign for a third-straight Wimbledon title.
Alcaraz will advance to the second round after beating Fabio Fognini in a five-set thriller on Monday morning on the first day of Wimbledon. The reigning champion won the first set 7–5, then lost the second to Fognini in a tiebreak. The third set was another close one, with Alcaraz winning 7–5. Fognini came back strong in the fourth set to win 6–2. However, Alcaraz really sealed the deal by capturing a 6–1 final set.
This is likely Fognini's final Wimbledon as the 38-year-old plans to retire after the 2025 season. He proved on Monday that he still has quite a fire in him. As the Italian prepared to leave Centre Court, Alcaraz led the crowd in a standing ovation for his opponent.
Alcaraz shared some kind words about Fognini in his post-match interview.
“I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon. The level he showed, he can still play for three or four more years. Unbelievable," Alcaraz said. "I just have to give him the credit for such a great match. Fabio is a great player. He’s shown his level and talent throughout his whole career. Once again, he showed it today. I’m a little sad it’s probably his last Wimbledon. Just happy to have lived and shared the court and locker room with him. We are gonna enjoy the last of him.”
Alcaraz will face Brit Oliver Tarvet in the second round on Wednesday, July 2. Alcaraz is attempting to win three Wimbledon titles in a row, which has happened just four times by men in the Open Era. The last men's tennis player to accomplish this feat? None other than the grass king Roger Federer from 2003 to '07.