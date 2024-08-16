SI

Carlos Alcaraz Claims Upset Loss to Gael Monfils Was 'Worst Match' of His Career

Madison Williams

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to missing a point to Gael Monfils of France during the men's singles round 2 during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Friday, August 16, 2024. Alcaraz lost 4-6, 7-6, (5), 6-4. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carlos Alcaraz lost one of the most surprising matches in his young career on Friday when Gael Monfils upset him in three sets at the Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, lost to 37-year-old Monfils, who is at the tail end of his tennis career. This was arguably one of the biggest wins in Monfils's career. The Frenchman lost the first set 6–4, but came back to win the second set in a tiebreak and the final set 6–4.

Alcaraz did not hold back on his thoughts regarding the match afterwards, as he admitted this was "the worst match that I have ever played."

Alcaraz also criticized the court's surface, saying it felt like he was playing "a different sport" based on the court speed.

Fans were shocked to see Alcaraz letting out his frustration on the court during the second set tiebreak. He smashed a racket, earning him a code violation. The 21-year-old is not known for showing aggression like that on the court.

Despite the loss on Friday, Alcaraz has had quite the season. He captured his third and fourth major titles at the French Open and Wimbledon. He also just won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

