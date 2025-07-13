SI

Carlos Alcaraz's Gesture for Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Loss Was Pure Class

This was so cool to see.

Tim Capurso

Carlos Alcaraz clapped for Jannik Sinner and looked on as he celebrated with his coaches and family.
Carlos Alcaraz clapped for Jannik Sinner and looked on as he celebrated with his coaches and family. / Screengrab Twitter @Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner exorcised the demons from his French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz just a month ago, as he defeated Alcaraz in four sets to win his first-ever Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Alcaraz, whose performance and demeanor were uneven throughout the match as he had no answers for the superior play of Sinner, had to be disappointed with the result. After all, it was the first match he had lost at Wimbledon since 2022 and his first loss this season since April.

Yet, the Spaniard was all class in defeat, as he shared a lengthy post-match conversation with Sinner, then sat and watched the Italian celebrate with his family from his chair on Center Court.

It was a remarkable show of sportsmanship from Alcaraz, who clearly has a great deal of respect for Sinner—and vice versa. With the win, Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Wimbledon title.

