Jannik Sinner Secures First Wimbledon Title With Revenge Victory Over Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles Wimbledon final on Sunday in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to grab some revenge after he lost the French Open final to Alcaraz in dramatic fashion last month.
In a match which saw the world No. 1 in Sinner vs. No. 2 in Alcaraz, the top player controlled the match after the first set. Alcaraz won the first set 6-4 before Sinner rattled off three straight sets to win his first major at the All England Club and the fourth of his career.
Sinner fought off two break points from Alcaraz in the fourth set, which could have tied the set at three games apiece and brought the set (and the match) back in sight for the Spaniard.
The Wimbledon final comes just over a month after their epic French Open final at Roland Garros where Alcaraz came back from two sets to none to win in a fifth-set tiebreak. An instant-classic match which gave Alcaraz his fifth straight win over Sinner.
Alcaraz was the back-to-back defending champion at Wimbledon, winning the final over Novak Djokovic in each of the past two years. The last time he lost at Wimbledon came in 2022, to none other than Sinner in the round of 16.
Another chapter of the sport's new signature rivalry is in the books—and Sinner gets his revenge this time.