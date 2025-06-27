Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka Dance It Out in Sweet Reunion Video at Wimbledon
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka emphatically swept their French Open drama under the rug by using one of the most viral (and effective) methods of this generation: a TikTok dance duet.
Less than a month after Sabalenka faced backlash for her controversial comments about Gauff following Gauff's French Open win at Roland Garros, the two were seen happily hanging out together in newly posted videos on each other's social media.
On Friday morning, Gauff shared a playful video to her TikTok account of the two standing outside the main stadium at Wimbledon. She wrote in the caption, "The olive branch was extended and accepted! We’re good so you guys should be too."
As for Sabalenka, the world No. 1 posted an Instagram video of the two of them doing a TikTok dance on the Centre Court grass, set to the heart-pumping and uber-popular dance anthem, "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)".
"TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together," Sabalenka wrote in the caption.
It would appear that there's no bad blood lingering between the two fierce rivals after all, as Sabalenka and Gauff even seemed to be practicing together before Wimbledon officially kicks off Monday. Neither player has won Wimbledon in their respective careers, and would only face each other in the women's final on July 12.