Coco Gauff Had Emotional Message for Fans After Winning French Open Title
Coco Gauff was filled with emotion after she defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the French Open Saturday—the 21-year-old star's second Grand Slam singles title, her first title at Roland Garros.
She beat Sabalenka in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) to become the first American woman to win the French Open in a decade after Serena Williams did so in 2015. After Gauff won her championship point, she collapsed on the clay court overcome by the moment before she found her parents in the stands and made a heart-shaped gesture with her hands.
After the dust settled, still unable to believe the events that took place mere hours earlier, she posted a sweet celebratory message on her X account.
"Wow. This means so much to me truly… French Open champion," she wrote. "I worked so hard for this moment and for it to have happened is insane. Thank you God and thank you everyone. This means the world… I ‘m still in shock honestly can’t find the words but all I can say for now is just thank you and never give up on your dreams."
After the match, she shared a note she wrote in 2021 where she jotted down that she had a dream she won the French Open. On her Instagram story, she highlighted the date and wrote, "if you can dream it, you can do it."
What an uplifting message to spread shortly after the dramatic win. Dream no more, Coco, your French Open win is now reality.